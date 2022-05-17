Brian Dahle Blasts May Budget Revise

Governor Newsom’s revised state budget proposal does include 400 gas tax rebates. But Nevada County’s State Senator, who is seeking to unseat the governor this year, says that’s not nearly enough. Brian Dahle says much more of the unexpected and unprecedented 97-billion dollar surplus, which equates to 24-hundred dollars per resident, should be returned to taxpayers…

Dahle says he agrees that California should invest in priorities. That includes addressing the mental health and homelessness problem, improving education, water shortages, and wildfire risks. But he says we can’t continue to throw taxpayer dollars at failed policies that lack real solutions…

And Dahle says no money is being spent on putting more criminals back in prison or for water storage. State Senate Republicans have expressed their priorities in a letter to Legislative Budget Chair.