Brian Dahle Blasts Nevada City Tree Litigation

Nevada County’s State Senator is critical of the injunction recently granted by a local judge to at least temporarily halt the removal of trees in Nevada City, that, utility officials say, pose a wildfire danger. Brian Dahle says he’s drafting a letter to the Public Utilities Commission that he also wants other state lawmakers to sign, urging the commission to impose its jurisdiction…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says PG and E will likely no longer need to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs, if those trees are cut down…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

The judge has scheduled a hearing on the matter for November sixth. PG and E wants to remove around 260 trees. The group that filed the injunction, Save Nevada County Trees, says there are other wildfire prevention measures that can be taken.