Brian Dahle Blasts Nevada City Tree Litigation

Posted: Oct. 2, 2020 12:23 AM PDT

Nevada County’s State Senator is critical of the injunction recently granted by a local judge to at least temporarily halt the removal of trees in Nevada City, that, utility officials say, pose a wildfire danger. Brian Dahle says he’s drafting a letter to the Public Utilities Commission that he also wants other state lawmakers to sign, urging the commission to impose its jurisdiction…

Dahle says PG and E will likely no longer need to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs, if those trees are cut down…

The judge has scheduled a hearing on the matter for November sixth. PG and E wants to remove around 260 trees. The group that filed the injunction, Save Nevada County Trees, says there are other wildfire prevention measures that can be taken.

