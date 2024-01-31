< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Crime Bill Passes Key Hurdle

Posted: Jan. 31, 2024 12:46 AM PST

With law enforcement resources stretched in many areas of California, Nevada County’s State Senator has introduced a bill he says will help. Brian Dahle says the measure allows Community Service Officers to give hearsay testimony in court. It would give them the same authority as sworn police and sheriff’s department officers…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Community Service Officers act as a bridge between victims and law enforcement. Dahle says when sworn officers are forced to re-interview victims, already limited resources are further spread out…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says in very rural parts of his district officers often have to travel hours from one community to the next, which only exacerbates the problem. The bill does not apply to serious crime court cases. He says the legislation has made it out of the Assembly Public Safety Committee and is now headed to the full Assembly for a final vote.

