Brian Dahle Critical Of May Budget Revise

Nevada County’s State Senator is also weighing in on the recent release of Governor Newsom’s revised state budget proposal. Brian Dahle says he’s not surprised to see another significant increase in the deficit, which he blames on California’s progressive tax structure…

Dahle does give the governor credit for not using any money, so far, from the state’s Rainy Day Fund. But he was also hoping to see Newsom more effectively address the financial stress of many hospitals…

Dahle says earlier this year he and his Republican colleagues released a plan to fight crime, reduce homelessness, and improve protections from wildfires and droughts. But he says there are still cuts in Newsom’s plan in those areas, due to a lack of real spending accountability.