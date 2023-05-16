< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Critical Of May Budget Revise

Posted: May. 16, 2023 12:12 AM PDT

Nevada County’s State Senator is also weighing in on the recent release of Governor Newsom’s revised state budget proposal. Brian Dahle says he’s not surprised to see another significant increase in the deficit, which he blames on California’s progressive tax structure…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle does give the governor credit for not using any money, so far, from the state’s Rainy Day Fund. But he was also hoping to see Newsom more effectively address the financial stress of many hospitals…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says earlier this year he and his Republican colleagues released a plan to fight crime, reduce homelessness, and improve protections from wildfires and droughts. But he says there are still cuts in Newsom’s plan in those areas, due to a lack of real spending accountability.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha