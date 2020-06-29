< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Decries Affirmative Action ACA

Jun. 29, 2020

As California voters get ready to decide whether to reinstate affirmative action in November, Nevada County’s State Senator says he doesn’t believe in what he and other critics say would be the restoration of a “quota system”. Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 would repeal Proposition 209, approved in 1996. It bans the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in university admissions, public employment, and contracting. But Brian Dahle says the measure is not the answer to improving racial diversity in the colleges..

Only one Senate Republican voted for the measure. Dahle agrees with other legislative Republicans who say the answer to discrimination is not more discrimination….

About six-percent of Calfornians are African-American. Four-percent of students at the University of California and California State University are black. Latinos now make up nearly 40-percent of the state’s residents, but represent less than 25-percent of the University of California’s 2019 fall enrollment.

