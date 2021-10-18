Brian Dahle Decries Gas-Power Equipment Bans

Nevada County’s State Senator is not happy with legislation signed recently by Governor Newsom that will make California the first state in the nation to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and chain saws, among other equipment. It’s part of the state’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions that have been contributing to climate change. But Brian Dahle says in light of the increased popularity of gas-powered generators, with Public Safety Power Shutoffs, that could mean an even greater impact.

The change for generators could take effect in 2028, with the ban on other gas-powered equipment happening as soon as 2024. But those target dates are still up to the discretion of the California Air Resources Board. Dahle also sympathizes with the landscaping industry. They say zero-emission equipment is prohibitively expensive and less efficient than the existing gas-powered options…

But the author of the bill says the state has set aside money to help landscapers and gardeners make the transition.