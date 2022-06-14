Brian Dahle Gears Up For November Governor Race

One week since the June Primary, many Nevada County residents may not know, and may not care, that their State Senate representative is in the November finals for Governor. Republican Brian Dahle was a very distant second to incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom, under the state’s Top Two system. But he says he’s determined to end 25 years of what he sees as ineffective Democratic rule. That includes relieving the record surge in gas prices…

Dahle also mentions that existing energy resources, including what's produced by PG and E, are being wasted.

Dahle also says we’re under-utilizing existing public groups and agencies in doing more forest-thinning, to reduce the wildfire threat. And he also asserts that the state can’t save more water during wet years due to a chronic lack of storage infrastructure, including dams.