Brian Dahle Has Pandemic Goals In New Session

Posted: Jan. 12, 2021 12:57 AM PST

Nevada County’s State Senator wants a more collaborative response to the pandemic, as the new California Legislature began its first session on Monday. Brian Dahle says that includes more specifics on the worst sources of infections from the Governor’s Office…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

And with the state having an unexpected budget surplus of 15-billion dollars, Dahle says he wants to see more spent on mental health services for students struggling social isolation from staying home so much, as well as a lot of domestic strife…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says another major concern is overhauling the Employment Development Department, which continues to struggle handling the deluge of claims, and has also processed millions of dollars in fraudulent claims. Another priority is finding better and cheaper access to wildfire insurance.

