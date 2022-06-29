< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Has Questions For New State Budget

Posted: Jun. 29, 2022 12:46 AM PDT

Billions of dollars for inflation relief, housing, and health care are included in the new state budget that’s been signed by Governor Newsom. But Newsom’s Republican challenger in the November election, State Senator Brian Dahle, says he’s still waiting for more details to come out. As part of the inflation relief package, families will receive checks of 200 to a-thousand-50 dollars, depending on their income level and family size. But Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, says it still wouldn’t provide a broad enough financial impact…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Two-billion dollars will be spent on affordable housing that includes money for multi-family, farmworker, and veterans housing, as well as homelessness prevention….

click to listen to Brian Dahle

A major expansion of the Medi-Cal program by January of 2024 is also included in the plan. And there’s also 14-point-8 billion dollars on a multi-year transportation package.

