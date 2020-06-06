Brian Dahle Not Happy With PGE PSPS Mitigations

It appears PG and E is falling behind on their program designed to reduce the size and duration of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Members of the Public Utilities Commission, as well as a company executive, testified during a State Senate committee hearing that they haven’t installed as many devices as they would have liked by now. Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, who sits on the energy committee, says there was no clear explanation…

PG and E also hasn’t hired and trained emergency response specialists in each county…

PG and E says it’s committed to installing nearly six-hundred devices by September, at the height of the wildfire season, to break up transmission lines, so fewer people lose power during planned blackouts. The upgrades and mitigation are expected to cost customers about 90-dollars more a year, starting next year.