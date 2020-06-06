< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Not Happy With PGE PSPS Mitigations

Posted: Jun. 5, 2020 6:10 PM PDT

It appears PG and E is falling behind on their program designed to reduce the size and duration of Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Members of the Public Utilities Commission, as well as a company executive, testified during a State Senate committee hearing that they haven’t installed as many devices as they would have liked by now. Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, who sits on the energy committee, says there was no clear explanation…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

PG and E also hasn’t hired and trained emergency response specialists in each county…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

PG and E says it’s committed to installing nearly six-hundred devices by September, at the height of the wildfire season, to break up transmission lines, so fewer people lose power during planned blackouts. The upgrades and mitigation are expected to cost customers about 90-dollars more a year, starting next year.

