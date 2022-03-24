< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Not Impressed With Gas Rebates

Posted: Mar. 24, 2022 12:56 AM PDT

Some details are now out from Governor Newsom’s office on proposed rebates to at least provide some minor financial relief from soaring gas prices. It would be 400-dollars per vehicle, and no more than two vehicles per household. It would come in the form of a debit card and wouldn’t be issued until July at the earliest. But Nevada County’s State Senator, as well as Republican gubernatorial candidate, Brian Dahle, is not impressed…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Meanwhile, Assembly Republicans will try again Thursday to get the gas tax suspension passed, which was squashed recently by the Democratic supermajority. Dahle also continues to push for more oil production…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

But many in the oil industry say opening those permits would still have a minimal impact on gas prices. Meanwhile, many Democrats, including Newsom, want to find more alternative energy options, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Newsom’s proposal would also fast track money from his zero-emission-vehicles package, in hopes of getting more Californians into cleaner vehicles faster, including electric models.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha