Brian Dahle Not Impressed With Gas Rebates

Some details are now out from Governor Newsom’s office on proposed rebates to at least provide some minor financial relief from soaring gas prices. It would be 400-dollars per vehicle, and no more than two vehicles per household. It would come in the form of a debit card and wouldn’t be issued until July at the earliest. But Nevada County’s State Senator, as well as Republican gubernatorial candidate, Brian Dahle, is not impressed…

Meanwhile, Assembly Republicans will try again Thursday to get the gas tax suspension passed, which was squashed recently by the Democratic supermajority. Dahle also continues to push for more oil production…

But many in the oil industry say opening those permits would still have a minimal impact on gas prices. Meanwhile, many Democrats, including Newsom, want to find more alternative energy options, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Newsom’s proposal would also fast track money from his zero-emission-vehicles package, in hopes of getting more Californians into cleaner vehicles faster, including electric models.