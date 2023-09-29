Brian Dahle Pushes Again For Gas Tax Suspension

With gas prices continuing to soar, even in the fall, legislative Republicans have sent a new letter to Governor Newsom requesting another special session to temporarily suspend the state tax. Nevada County’s State Senator Brian Dahle was among those signing off. He said it would shave off 58-cents and provide some immediate relief…

The letter states, among other things, that California is in an energy island, with isolated resources, which makes the state reliant on foreign imports, if more domestic production is not allowed…

In December of last year, Newsom did convene a special session and unveiled a proposed penalty on oil production. The letter also reminds Newsom about a temporary suspension of the diesel sales tax in a previous state budget.