Brian Dahle Ready For New Legislative Session

Posted: Jan. 5, 2023 12:36 AM PST

After his defeat for governor in November, it’s back to work for Nevada County’s State Senator Brian Dahle. The Legislature reconvened on Wednesday. And Dahle says the top item on the agenda is expected to be how to deal with the state’s first budget shortfall in a number of years…

Dahle also notes that the state still has a sizeable budget reserve. But he says it can only partially offset the fiscal concerns. Meanwhile, Dahle says much of the legislation he’ll be sponsoring and supporting will continue to cover longtime issues of concern for his vast District One. That includes wildfire insurance relief…

But, due to redistricting, Dahle says District One will also temporarily include constituents from Colusa, Tehama, and Butte counties, while the drawing of the map for a new State Senate district created by the new census is finalized by the Legislature.

