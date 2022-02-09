Brian Dahle Running For Governor

Nevada County’s State Senator is trying to advance to higher office again. And this time, Brian Dahle says he’s seeking the Republican nomination for governor in June. He says California isn’t a failed state but has failed leadership by Democrats, who have had what he calls “one-party rule” for the last 25 years. That includes the recent supermajority in the Legislature. He says the state has been overtaxed, over-regulated, and has underperformed in all critical services sectors…

Dahle also blasted Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s wasteful spending during the pandemic, with the state mostly having a huge budget surplus during this time…

Dahle was first elected to the Legislature in 2012, in the Assembly. He then won a special election in 2019 to fill Ted Gaines’ vacancy in the State Senate. He won a four-year term in 2020. In 2024 he would be termed out. Meanwhile, the GOP field for the rematch with Newsom does not appear to have much traction, so far, especially after the resounding defeat of the recall last year. No other major candidates have launched a campaign yet.