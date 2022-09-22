Brian Dahle Says Newsom’s Agreed To Debate

Nevada County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate is gearing up for what he hopes will be at least one debate with Governor Newsom before the election. Brian Dahle says Newsom has expressed an interest in tentatively having that debate on October 23rd, about two weeks before the election…

Dahle says it’s important that Californians see with their own eyes the contrast between the two candidates and hear, unfiltered, where they stand on the issues…

Dahle says a coalition of television and radio stations covering the entire state have agreed to host the debate. That includes KCRA 3 in Sacramento. He says there are no details on the format at this time.