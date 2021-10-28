Brian Dahle Says State Lacks Water Leadership

California’s water shortage has been due more to poor management and preparation than a lack of the precious resource. That’s what Nevada County’s state senator is saying. Brian Dahle says the state’s system of reservoirs and canals was at one time designed to provide a reliable supply for three more dry years. Just three and a half years ago, he says we had one of the wettest winters on record. But he says reservoir storage is still well below average, even with the recent atmospheric river…

In the last 25 years, Dahle says California voters have approved over 27-billion dollars in water resource bonds. But he says no significant storage or conveyance systems have been built…

Dahle says there is still an adequate water supply in California. But he says state leaders have allowed trillions of gallons to run into the Pacific ocean during the last two dry years.