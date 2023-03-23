Brian Dahle Unimpressed With Gas Price Proposal

Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging proposal has gained some momentum, after being passed by the State Senate. But Nevada County’s representative, Brian Dahle, is skeptical about its effectiveness. Among other things, it authorizes the California Energy Commission to impose a civil penalty on refiners who charge more than a maximum allowable margin for prices. But Dahle says the plan still lacks specifics…

Dahle says there are a number of factors that keep gas prices in the state as the highest in the country…

The proposal also allows the Energy Commission to create a new independent watchdog charged with monitoring the petroleum market on a daily basis. It would also have access to new information required to be reported by refiners, including any maintenance activity that might limit production and lead to price spikes. It also enhances the state’s authority to analyze why California has such high prices. The Assembly will have the final say on the plan next week.