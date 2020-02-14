Brian Dahle Wants CPUC To Have Elected Members

As one of his first bills of 2020, Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, wants to require that the five members of the California Public Utilities Commission be elected…

Last November, the Commission opened an investigation to examine recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs to, quote, “ensure utilities are held accountable for their actions”. But Dahle indicates he hasn’t seen any results from that…

The Commission says the investigation will assess whether the state’s investor-owned utilities, including PG and E, properly balanced the need to provide safe and reliable service when planning and executing their recent Shutoff events. Commission members are currently appointed to six-year terms and Governor Newsom has been one of PG and E’s harshest critics.