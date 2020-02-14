< Back to All News

Brian Dahle Wants CPUC To Have Elected Members

Posted: Feb. 13, 2020 5:56 PM PST

As one of his first bills of 2020, Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, wants to require that the five members of the California Public Utilities Commission be elected…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Last November, the Commission opened an investigation to examine recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs to, quote, “ensure utilities are held accountable for their actions”. But Dahle indicates he hasn’t seen any results from that…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

The Commission says the investigation will assess whether the state’s investor-owned utilities, including PG and E, properly balanced the need to provide safe and reliable service when planning and executing their recent Shutoff events. Commission members are currently appointed to six-year terms and Governor Newsom has been one of PG and E’s harshest critics.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha