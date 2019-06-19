Brian Dahle’s Wife Running For Assembly Seat

The first candidacy has been announced for Nevada County’s now-vacant First District Assembly seat. And it’s the wife of Brian Dahle, who left an opening for the seat, after he was elected to the State Senate earlier this month. Among her issues of concern is wildfire safety. She says she’ll push for more aggressive fuel reduction projects…

Dahle also says she supports more parental choice in education, including charter schools and other alternatives, such as homeschooling. She says she’s excited about the unprecedented and unusual possibility of a husband and wife occupying both legislative seats for the county…

Dahle’s only prior political experience is serving one four-year term on the Big Valley Joint Unified School District Board in the town of Bieber, where she and her husband are from. She also says she expects a special election will be held for the seat as soon as late August or possibly in the fall. No official word yet from the governor’s office.