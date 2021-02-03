< Back to All News

Briar Patch Doubles Support For Homeless Shelter

Posted: Feb. 3, 2021 12:47 AM PST

After learning that Hospitality House’s food expenses alone had tripled last year, in response to the pandemic, Briar Patch Food Co-Op in Grass Valley has pledged to double its support. Marketing Manager, Rebecca Torpie, says they’ve donated six-thousand dollars….

Hospitality House has expanded to a 24-hour operation in the last year. Torpie says every person deserves a place to sleep comfortably and safely, as well as good food and human kindness…

To increase food accessibility and essential services to those in need, throughout the year, Briar Patch says it will continue to provide healthy foods and support the shelter’s culinary job training project, events, and camp cleaning efforts, as well as provide unrestricted financial support. Last year, they donated 300 pounds of chicken that went on to provide over a-thousand meals.

