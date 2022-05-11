Briar Patch Offering Grants For Watershed Health

The BriarPatch Food Co-op continues its very active community involvement activities as it also expands into another market. Community Engagement Coordinator, Courtney Tarrant, says they’re now issuing a limited number of grants as part of a year-long focus on the sustainability and viability of the watershed…

Through the Cooperative Community Fund, five-thousand dollars is available for grants to one or more qualifying nonprofit groups, which also include from Nevada County…

Since it was established in 2000, the Co-op’s Community Fund has generated more than 60-thousand dollars in donations to more than 50 local groups. Grantees are chosen by BriarPatch staff members, and checks are distributed as soon as funds are available, typically at the end of the calendar year. And past support is not a guarantee of future support.