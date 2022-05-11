< Back to All News

Briar Patch Offering Grants For Watershed Health

Posted: May. 11, 2022 12:48 AM PDT

The BriarPatch Food Co-op continues its very active community involvement activities as it also expands into another market. Community Engagement Coordinator, Courtney Tarrant, says they’re now issuing a limited number of grants as part of a year-long focus on the sustainability and viability of the watershed…

click to listen to Courtney Tarrant

Through the Cooperative Community Fund, five-thousand dollars is available for grants to one or more qualifying nonprofit groups, which also include from Nevada County…

click to listen to Courtney Tarrant

Since it was established in 2000, the Co-op’s Community Fund has generated more than 60-thousand dollars in donations to more than 50 local groups. Grantees are chosen by BriarPatch staff members, and checks are distributed as soon as funds are available, typically at the end of the calendar year. And past support is not a guarantee of future support.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha