Bridge Project Earns Award for Public Works

A little ingenuity and ‘outside the box’ thinking has gotten the Nevada County Public Works Department some recognition for a bridge project. The project last year actually involved replacing or rehabilitating three bridges–two on Garden Bar Road and one on McCourtney Road. County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says they combined the three bridges into one project, which ultimately saved tax payers money…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

The project was also done ahead of schedule, under budget, and with almost no change orders, earning Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association. The award is a plaque, which is adorned on the walls of the Public Works office in the Rood Center, but Pack says the recognition means a lot more than that…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

Staff also got to attend an awards luncheon.

–gf