< Back to All News

Bridge Project Earns Award for Public Works

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

A little ingenuity and ‘outside the box’ thinking has gotten the Nevada County Public Works Department some recognition for a bridge project. The project last year actually involved replacing or rehabilitating three bridges–two on Garden Bar Road and one on McCourtney Road. County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says they combined the three bridges into one project, which ultimately saved tax payers money…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

The project was also done ahead of schedule, under budget, and with almost no change orders, earning Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association. The award is a plaque, which is adorned on the walls of the Public Works office in the Rood Center, but Pack says the recognition means a lot more than that…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

Staff also got to attend an awards luncheon.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha