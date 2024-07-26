< Back to All News

Bridge Replacement On Track In Nevada City

Posted: Jul. 26, 2024 2:51 PM PDT

Construction of the new Nevada Street Bridge over Deer Creek in Nevada City, that began in March, is still mostly on schedule to be completed, and re-opened, by mid-November. That’s meant the full closure of the lower portion of the street, at the bridge crossing. But City Manager Sean Grayson told the City Council, at their meeting late last week, that there’s been a good partnership with local businesses near the intersection who have had some adverse sales impacts…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Temporary parking signage has also been placed to inform people that the spots are intended for affected businesses. Those businesses have also been present at summer events to also show they’re still open. Mayor Gary Peterson praised the work, but also added a note of caution about potential water and soil impacts…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

The bridge was programmed for replacement as a result of routine inspections that identified numerous deficiencies. The replacement will be an above deck Steel Truss design that will still look similar to the original 1860’s structure.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha