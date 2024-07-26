Bridge Replacement On Track In Nevada City

Construction of the new Nevada Street Bridge over Deer Creek in Nevada City, that began in March, is still mostly on schedule to be completed, and re-opened, by mid-November. That’s meant the full closure of the lower portion of the street, at the bridge crossing. But City Manager Sean Grayson told the City Council, at their meeting late last week, that there’s been a good partnership with local businesses near the intersection who have had some adverse sales impacts…

Temporary parking signage has also been placed to inform people that the spots are intended for affected businesses. Those businesses have also been present at summer events to also show they’re still open. Mayor Gary Peterson praised the work, but also added a note of caution about potential water and soil impacts…

The bridge was programmed for replacement as a result of routine inspections that identified numerous deficiencies. The replacement will be an above deck Steel Truss design that will still look similar to the original 1860’s structure.