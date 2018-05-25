Bridge Tours Integral Part of Holiday Ceremonies

The traditional Memorial Day events are taking place in Nevada County this year, with a change in one location. Monday’s activities get underway at 9am at Pioneer Park in Nevada City with a ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. That will be followed at 9:30 by a bicycle tour of the Memorial Bridges, led by Connie Strawser of the Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop. That’s followed by the American Legion ceremony at 11am, which will be at Memorial Park this year instead of the Veteran’s Building. After that ceremony, there will be walking tours of the bridges, and that starts around 1pm,a nd you can even tour by bus if you can’t walk or take the bike ride. Pat Nelson with the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council says the history of the plaques on the bridges goes back to when the freeway was built…

Nelson says you should also bring the kids…

Docents will host each bridge at the plaques which honor our local heroes from the Viet Nam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.

