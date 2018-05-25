< Back to All News

Bridge Tours Integral Part of Holiday Ceremonies

Posted: May. 25, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

The traditional Memorial Day events are taking place in Nevada County this year, with a change in one location. Monday’s activities get underway at 9am at Pioneer Park in Nevada City with a ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. That will be followed at 9:30 by a bicycle tour of the Memorial Bridges, led by Connie Strawser of the Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop. That’s followed by the American Legion ceremony at 11am, which will be at Memorial Park this year instead of the Veteran’s Building. After that ceremony, there will be walking tours of the bridges, and that starts around 1pm,a nd you can even tour by bus if you can’t walk or take the bike ride. Pat Nelson with the Nevada County Consolidated Veterans Council says the history of the plaques on the bridges goes back to when the freeway was built…

Listen to Pat Nelson 1

Nelson says you should also bring the kids…

Listen to Pat Nelson 2

Docents will host each bridge at the plaques which honor our local heroes from the Viet Nam, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha