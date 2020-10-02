Bridgeport Bridge Progress But Opens 2021

Progress continues to be reported on reopening a rennovated and more stable Bridgeport Covered Bridge, although it won’t be enough for pedestrians to resume walking over it this year and for the first time in nearly a decade. But Doug Moon, the Chair of the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee, says if you drive by you can see more visible evidence of its revival….

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says the new foundation should be completed in the next couple of weeks. The parking lot at South Yuba River State Park has been closed all season for the six-point-nine-million-dollar project…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says the latest reopening estimate is early next year, perhaps by spring. The bridge was originally constructed in 1862.