Bridgeport Bridge Project Not Slowed By Permitting

Posted: Nov. 29, 2017 12:13 AM PST

Flush with augmented funding from this year’s state budget, the Bridgeport Covered Bridge restoration project remains on schedule. Doug Moon, with the Save Our Bridge Committee, says he still expects the always-complex permitting process to be completed by January…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says the next step would be to send out requests for proposals to prospective contractors and have one selected in April. Then, when the river level is low enough, in May or June, staging would begin for construction to begin in the summer. But he says that could impact the ability to visit the park during the project…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says it will take two construction seasons to restore the stability of the bridge. He says the hope is to reopen it sometime in 2019. And it could still be used only by pedestrians and the occasional horse and wagon. It closed to vehicle traffic in 1972, and then to pedestrians, in 2011, because of safety concerns. The cost of the project is now at $3.9 million.

 

