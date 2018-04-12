Bridgeport Bridge Project Permitting Completed

The last major hurdle to starting rennovation of the historic Bridgeport Bridge has apparently been passed. The permitting phase has finally been completed, barely in time for work to begin this summer. Save Our Bridge Committee Chairman, Doug Moon, says the process was slowed by Cal Trans needing federal money for the mostly state-funded project. So that also required permitting approval from the Federal Highway Administration…

The next step is advertising, bidding, and hiring a contractor for the three-point-nine million dollar project, with the hope of construction beginning in July. Moon says that also means limited access to South Yuba River State Park…

Park officials say the bid advertisement period will likely begin Friday and last about three weeks. The project is expected to take about a year to complete.