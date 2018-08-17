Bridgeport Bridge Project Pushed Back Again

After getting another state funding boost a couple of months ago, with hopes of breaking ground this month, restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge won’t begin until next year. The State Department of Parks and Recreation has told supporters that a contractor has been hired for the project, which now has a pricetag of six-point-nine million dollars. But Doug Moon, with the Save Our Bridge Committee, says that won’t allow enough time to begin work this summer…

The bridge will be raised another 18 inches to allow for higher river levels. But Moon says work should now be completed in one construction season, with an end date of January of 2020…

The bridge was closed to pedestrian traffic in 2011, due to stability concerns. It will not be re-opening to vehicle traffic. Vehicles were banned in 1972. Ballooning costs have delayed the project for years. The original cost estimate, in 2014, was one-point-three million dollars.