Bridgeport Bridge Rennovation Starts In Spring

After seven years of efforts, actual construction on the Bridgeport Covered Bridge rennovation is set to begin in the spring. The chair of the Save Our Bridge Committee, Doug Moon, says the contract for the six-point-nine million dollar project has been executed. He says if work can get underway before summer, that will hopefully allow time to complete the work in one construction season, or late fall. But Moon says that will still be dependent on a number of factors at South Yuba River State Park, including an average end to the rainy season and typical river levels…

Moon says the condition of the structure as it’s disassembled, and availability of materials needed for restoration to its original historic condition, is also important. Meanwhile, he says a contractor who recently replaced an historic bridge in New Jersey that was destroyed in a hurricane is offering to do, each year, what’s called “tunings”…

The bridge was closed in 2011, due to stability concerns. Moon says details on how much the project will disrupt park services and access this summer will be available later.