< Back to All News

Bridgeport Covered Bridge Rennovation Progressing

Posted: Aug. 12, 2019 12:17 AM PDT

Good progress is reported toward rennovating and reopening the Bridgeport Covered Bridge at South Yuba River State Park. The start of the six-point-nine million-dollar project was delayed until summer, due to high flows in the spring. But John Field, with the Park Association, says de-construction of the original structure is now well underway, with river levels now very low…

click to listen to John Field

Field says you can view daily photos, as well as monthly video summaries, on the park’s web site. According to the web site, there will continue to be ongoing inspections to determine what needs replacement or can be re-used. Field says there’s been minimal disruption to park access and activities, other than the closure of the South parking lot…

click to listen to John Field

Field says while work will likely be curtailed during the winter, the latest estimate to re-open the restored bridge is May.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha