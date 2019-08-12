Bridgeport Covered Bridge Rennovation Progressing

Good progress is reported toward rennovating and reopening the Bridgeport Covered Bridge at South Yuba River State Park. The start of the six-point-nine million-dollar project was delayed until summer, due to high flows in the spring. But John Field, with the Park Association, says de-construction of the original structure is now well underway, with river levels now very low…

Field says you can view daily photos, as well as monthly video summaries, on the park’s web site. According to the web site, there will continue to be ongoing inspections to determine what needs replacement or can be re-used. Field says there’s been minimal disruption to park access and activities, other than the closure of the South parking lot…

Field says while work will likely be curtailed during the winter, the latest estimate to re-open the restored bridge is May.