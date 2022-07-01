< Back to All News

Bridgeport River Access Closed for Weekend Holiday

Posted: Jul. 1, 2022 10:31 AM PDT

The Fourth of July holiday weekend begins today and one popular place for people to stay cool is not open for visitors. Bridgeport and the South Yuba River State Park are closed because of the Rices Fire. Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says that people trying to get the river on Pleasant Valley Road from either direction will be stopped and turned around.

 

Trygg says that the roadblocks are set up at places on Pleasant Valley Road above where general traffic would drop down to the river.

Trygg says law enforcement will be very strict because the area is still very active.

 

With Bridgeport closed, other river access points at Purdon’s Crossing, Edwards Crossing, and the Little Town of Washington will likely be impacted.

