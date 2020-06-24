Brief Disruption Part of Supervisors Return

This type of exchange is something you don’t get when government meetings aren’t open to the public. Things got out of line yesterday when the Board of Supervisors held an open meeting for the first time since March. At the conclusion of a presentation by the Public Health Department, there was this exchange between a speaker and Board Chair Heidi Hall…

Listen to speaker 1

The next speaker then tried to direct a question directly to Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler after being told to adress Hall directly. That women kept shouting her question even after Hall called for a break….

Listen to speaker 2

The microphones were cut off at that point. The meeting resumed a few minutes later with no further disruptions. Public comment was taken on other issues.

–gf