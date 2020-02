A change in the weather is coming…

KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says a storm system is blowing, that means snow for the Sierra, and some possible flakes in the foothills…

Holiday says the system is going to blow out of here about as fast as it blows in…

There has been no rain in western Nevada County, nor in the Sacramento area this month. The extra day this year means we’re likely to avoid a rain-free February.

–gf