Bright Futures Gets Nonprofit Of Year Award

Posted: Jun. 20, 2022 12:10 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Assemblywoman has awarded Bright Futures For Youth with the annual Nonprofit of the Year Award for the first district. Megan Dahle says they offer year-round academic, social, and emotional support for several hundred children and young adults every year. Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer was on hand at the State Capitol to receive it…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

And Singer says it’s going to be another busy summer for Bright Futures’ three programs….

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

The Friendship Club merged with NEO in 2020 to form Bright Futures, while also expanding to help 16 to 24-year-oids. A new NEO Youth Center is in the works near the Fairgrounds. The year before that, SAFE was formed, to help address homelessness. And in January, Bright Futures received it’s largest-ever state grant of 937-thousand dollars over three years, which will be used mostly for the SAFE program. Megan Dahle’s district covers six other counties, as well as parts of Placer and Butte counties.

