Bright Futures Launches New Website

Posted: Feb. 15, 2021 12:28 AM PST

Several months after the merger, Bright Futures for Youth has now launched a new website. Executive Director Jennifer Litton Singer says that includes a couple of more social media platforms to improve connections with the community…

The new website details the organization’s efforts, calendar of events, success stories, and how to get involved, through donations, sponsorships, and/or volunteering…

Bright Futures says it provides children and teens year-round academic, social, and emotional support, access to health care, counselling, and healthy meals. Also, after-school activities and numerous other events and services.

