Bright Futures Struggles With Pandemic

Posted: Jan. 7, 2021 12:12 AM PST

The timing of last year’s merger of NEO and the Friendship Club, into what’s now called “Bright Futures for Youth”, could have been better. Speaking on “On the Town”, Executive Director Jennifer Singer admits some young people have been struggling with the changes brought on by a pandemic that still has no end in sight yet…

In 2019, the Friendship Club expanded its services to include 16 to 24-year-olds dealing with homelessness, through the SAFE program. Singer says they also helped 40 to 60 individuals during Christmas, in partnership with the Newcomer’s Club and private donors. But the one-stop shop for services also means fundraising remains critical. She says they need to rely more on donations than grants…

In October, “Bright Futures for Youth” also opened a Distance Learning Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, under a contract approved by the Board of Supervisors.

