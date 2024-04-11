Broad Street Upgrades Are Finally Moving Ahead

It was six years ago, when the Nevada City City Council prioritized upper Broad Street for rehabilitation, as part of its Capital Improvement Plan. They also approved a request for state funding, through the gas tax measure, also known as SB1. And that money has just recently arrived, with the City Council approving a construction contract for just under one-and-a-half million dollars, at its meeting Wednesday evening. City Engineer Bryan McAlister told the Council that the improvements, for what’s also known as the Broad Street Y, include replacement of deteriorated pavement, with less sloping…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

That’s from the intersection with Commercial Street to the merging intersection of East and West Broad Streets. The sidewalk will also be widened and enhanced at intersections, to provide more safe, convenient, and efficient pedestrian access within the Historic District. Also, new street lighting. City Councilmember Doug Fleming said it’s long overdue…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

McAlister said the project is scheduled to start early next year and be completed in time for the busy summer season.