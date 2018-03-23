< Back to All News

Broadband Access Challenges Remain

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 12:53 AM PDT

An update on the challenges to improving and expanding broadband service in mostly rural areas of Nevada County was the topic of a roundtable discussion at the County Tech Hub on Thursday. Chelsea Walterscheid is the program coordinator of the Sierra Business Council, which also serves Placer, El Dorado, Sierra, and Alpine counties. She says the current focus is on developing a map that more specifically identifies unserved areas and speed discrepancies…

click to listen to Chelsea Walterscheid

Walterscheid says they’re also asking people to take internet speed tests at different times of the day to show variations of speed, as a way to help pinpoint trouble spots more. The Vice-President of Business Innovation, Kristin York, says they’re also working with smaller internet providers, besides AT and T and Comcast, to find funding sources, including from a new law that allocates millions of state dollars…

click to listen to Kristin York

More and better connections would also help improve the local economy, through attracting more businesses to the area, especially high-tech businesses. Meanwhile, Spiral Internet CEO John Paul told the group that two investors have come forward with offers of matching grant funds, that are under consideration, in hopes of culminating a nearly decade-long effort to greatly expand high-speed internet access.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha