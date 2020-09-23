Broadband Expansion Contract Approved

The coronavirus pandemic is helping to accelerate broadband access for hundreds of more homes in Nevada County. A resolution has been approved by County Supervisors for a one-million dollar funding agreement between the county and Race Communications. Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, tells the Board that it’ll allow 500 homes to be hooked up in the Chicago Park-Peardale area a year ahead of time, or by no later than December 30th…

The money comes through the Federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund allocated by the state, which covers telework and distance learning needs. Monaghan says there are also economic benefits…

Monaghan says Race Communications had the most shovel-ready project and funding requires work to be completed by the end of the year. Race has also committed another one-million dollars, in an unrelated program, to hook up another 130 homes in the La Barr Meadows area during the summer of next year.