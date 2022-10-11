Broadband MOU Approved By Supervisors

Another step has been taken toward expanding internet access in Nevada County. At their meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Golden State Connect Authority, a Joint Powers Authority of which it is a member. Golden State CEO Patrick Blacklock told the Board about financing, constructing, owning, and operating an open access broadband internet access service network. A portion will be located within the unincorporated area of the county…

Supervisor Dan Miller praised the agreement as another way make sure the county stays ahead of other areas in tapping into government grant funding…

The county has been allocated 75-million dollars from the state’s one-billion dollar broadband initiative. Officials say 51-percent of rural Californians still aren’t hooked up to a broadband network. The Board also previously approved a local agency technical assistance grant application, to perform the engineering work that will determine specific project areas. County Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says it’s hoped proposed projects can come before the Board by next spring.