Broadband Pgm EIR Public Review Underway

Posted: Oct. 5, 2022 12:54 AM PDT

Nevada County continues trying to stay near the front of the line, hoping to tap into 75-million dollars of state funding set aside for expanding broadband connections next year. That includes completing an Environmental Impact Report. County Chief Information Officer, Steve Monaghan, says a 45-day public review is now underway for the Draft EIR, which is designed to address challenges and remove barriers for project developers…

Monaghan says the county would like to use part of the money to develop its own Affordable Connecting Program. It’s a creation of the Federal Government to get more financially-struggling families hooked up…

Monaghan says the 75-million dollars is the second-highest funding stream for rural counties in the state. It’s hoped construction of projects, under the county’s Broadband Program, can begin as early as next spring. All comments on the Draft EIR must be submitted on or before November 14th.

