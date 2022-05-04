Broadband Survey Results Released

Results are out from Nevada County’s “Need for Speed” broadband survey, to help attract more funding for projects. And Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says he was struck most by the even distribution of internet service gaps in the western county. He says that provides a more precise and deeper illustration of the problem that will help them with grant applications…

The county had set a goal of getting at least three-thousand survey responses and ended up getting over 42-hundred. More responses are still being accepted. Monaghan also says the majority who do have service have speeds of ten or less megabits per second. He says the government objective is at least 25…

In July of last year, the legislature passed a measure that makes a historic six-billion-dollar investment to significantly expand internet access throughout the state. And up to 75-million dollars has been set aside for providers serving Nevada County. They can apply for those funds through a competitive grant process administered by the California Public Utilities Commission.