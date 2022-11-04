< Back to All News

Broadband Tech Grant Awarded To Nevada County

Posted: Nov. 4, 2022 2:54 PM PDT

Another step forward in providing more high-speed internet connections in Nevada County. Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says they’ve been awarded a 497-thousand dollar technical assistance grant from the California Public Utilities Commission…

The county has been allocated a total of 75-million dollars from the state. Monaghan says this grant will further help put the county first in line with competitive shovel-ready projects, as State as well as Federal grants are released. Due to extreme topography and low population density, he says building fiber-to-home is traditionally cost-prohibitive in many rural areas…

Monaghan estimates there are around 15-thousand unserved or underserved households in the county. He says currently 120 households are being connected in the Banner Mountain area by Nevada County Fiber. And next spring, Race Communications will be hooking up about 500 households, to start, including in the Lake Vera neighborhood, thanks to a state grant.

