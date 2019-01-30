Broadband Town Hall at Rood Center Tonight

It’s finally happening after decades of wishing and planning, and now residents have a chance to find out more about it and ask questions. There’s a town hall meeting tonight about high sppeed internet–the first broadband fiber network to be installed in Nevada County. Race Communications has just gotten approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to build the network, which company C-E-O Raul Alcarez says will basically be built from Grass Valley to Chicago Park…

Alcarez says the service will be affordable, at 119 dollars a month, with only ten dollars more for telephone service. Television will also be available. Alcarez says they’ll be ready to start work as soon as they get permits from the state and other agencies…

The meeting tonight is at 7:30 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Rood Center. It will also be televised on the local government channel, and streamed live on Nevada County’s Facebook page.

