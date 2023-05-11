Broadband Workshop At Veterans Building

More feedback is being sought on improving broadband access in the foothills. The Sierra Business Council is hosting a workshop Friday morning at the Veterans Building in Grass Valley. The Council covers Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and El Dorado counties. Council Communications Director, Jill Sanford, says state, federal, and local officials want to hear from residents on internet connectivity issues. An update on California’s five-year action plan will also be heard…

Sanford says input will help determine how future federal dollars will be allocated toward reducing obstacles that include foothill topography…

Among the most impacted populations are households with incomes at or below 150-percent of the federal poverty level and people 60 years and older. The workshop is Friday, from 10am to 2:30pm, at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. Last year, Nevada County officials reported that up to 75-million dollars in state funding had been set aside for broadband expansion in the unincorporated western county.