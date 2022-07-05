Brother And Sister Honored For Saving Lives

More Youth Leadership awards have been handed out by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. And that included two sibling lifesavers, 15-year-old Nathan Dupont and his 12-year-old sister Sydney. They rescued a drowning woman and her dog from the chilly waters of Lake Wildwood, in March. They live in Supervisor Sue Hoek’s district…

During this incident, Sydney and Nathan’s parents had been out running errands…

Also receiving recognition was Shaun Chilton, for his success in the Future Farmers of America Creed speaking competitions. The Youth Leadership Award honors local young people for their outstanding service to the community.