Brownsfields Assessment Grant Meeting Tonight

It’s a great chance to clean up some contaminated lands in Nevada County. The area has gotten what’s called a Brownfields Assessment Grant from the federal government in the amount of 600-thousand dollars. Jason Muir from the firm Holdrege and Kull says many vacant lots around here have some contamination from old gold mines. An assessment is required if any of those lands are going to be developed…

City of Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says a meeting will be held in Grass Valley this evening to get some public input on how the money should be spent, and if any property owners are interested…

You don’t have to live in the city limits of Grass Valley to participate. The meeting is from 6 to 7:30pm at City Hall, in the City Council chambers.

