Brunswick Commons Almost Done

The big new building that has sprouted on the hillside overlooking the Brunswick Basin should be available for occupation by the end of June. Brunswick Commons, a partnership between the county, Hospitality House, and the Regional Housing Authority will add 41 one and two apartment units to accommodate low-income families experiencing homelessness and residents with mental health issues. During a walkthrough Monday afternoon, County Director of Housing Mike Dent, says the project completion has been pushed out from its original date .*

With the framing and most of the infrastructure in place, currently the project is in the drywall stage.

Gus Beccera with the Regional Housing Authority says the October rains and December snow also slowed the project.

The steep terrain has been a challenge from the onset. Crews had to first stop the flow of water coming off the ill, but also built-in mitigation designs to manage rainfall and snow melt.

The 41 units includes 8 two-bedroom units and 33 one-bedroom units along with a community space and shared laundry facilities. Hospitality House also planning to give residents new amenities to help with a fresh start.

The facility will also have meeting rooms and offices for mental health caseworkers and other supervised support services for residents with challenges.