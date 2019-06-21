Brunswick Commons Gets Funding Boost

An affordable housing project in Grass Valley has received a major boost. The Brunswick Commons Project has been awarded a one-point-six million dollar No Place Like Home state grant. It’s a collaboration with Nevada County and the Regional Housing Authority. The County’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says the grant is important to leveraging the application for tax credits that will be submitted by June 30th…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says the application for tax credits is considered the final step needed to secure all financing and long-term operating support for the 14-and-a-half million dollar project, which would be constructed on Old Tunnel Road…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Dent says the county expects to find out whether the application was successful, between late August and mid-September. If all goes well, groundbreaking could happen next spring.