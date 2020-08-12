< Back to All News

Brunswick Commons on Hold While Permits Clear

Posted: Aug. 12, 2020 3:10 PM PDT

The highly anticipated Brunswick Commons affordable housing project and homeless resource center has hit a bit of snag and is temporarily on hold. City Manager Tim Kiser says the city had to halt construction on the project on Old Tunnel Road while the necessary permits are acquired from the city. He says the issue arose because the county owns the land, and the contractor is working for the county, but the project requires permitting from the city. Kiser says a solution has been developed with the contactor and the county, but it will take a little time to issue the permits.

Listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says the permits involve lot preparation which includes clearing, tree removal, and grading. It is basically in the hands of the contractor until applications are submitted.

Listen to Tim Kiser

The Bruswick Commons Project is the result of a multi-agency partnership and addreses both affordable housing and transitional needs of the homeless.

